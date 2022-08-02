Take a prenatal vitamin containing iron and folate every day.

It's good to try to avoid taking medicines while you're pregnant. Many medicines are safe for your baby, but some are not. Sometimes doctors aren't sure how safe they are.

However, many diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, also are dangerous for your baby. Sometimes it's better to take a medicine that keeps you and your baby healthy even when it's slightly risky. Talk to your doctor about your medicines and the risks of treating versus not treating. If you're taking a dangerous medicine, your doctor often can switch you to a safer one. Check with your doctor before taking any new medicine or supplement, including medicines you can get without a prescription.