Pneumonia is an infection deep in your lungs. The infection involves the small air sacs in your lungs (alveoli). Pneumonia is different from infection of the air passages (bronchi) in your lungs. Infection of the air passages is called bronchitis.

Inside the Lungs and Airways

With pneumonia:

You usually cough up mucus and have a fever

You may have chest pain, chills, or trouble breathing

Your symptoms can be very mild (sometimes called "walking pneumonia") or very serious

Symptoms are often worse in young children, older people, and people with other lung problems such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Most people recover, but pneumonia can be fatal

Every year, about 55,000 people in the United States die from pneumonia.