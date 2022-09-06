Tuberculosis has 3 stages:

Primary infection

Latent infection

Active disease

In primary infection, the TB bacteria enter your lungs and sometimes spread to other parts of your body. Only a few people with primary infection get sick.

In latent infection, the body's defenses (immune system) attack the TB bacteria and seal them off inside small clumps of scar tissue. Your body may eventually kill the bacteria, but the bacteria often stay alive and inactive for many years. About 5 to 10% of people with latent infection get active disease.

In active disease, bacteria that were sealed off inside clumps of scar tissue become active and break free. Active disease makes you sick and able to spread the infection to others.