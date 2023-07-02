The bacteria that cause tetanus live in dirt and animal droppings. They can get into your body when you have:

A cut or puncture wound, especially one that is deep or has dirt in it

A puncture from a dirty needle (such as a tattoo needle or a needle you use to inject street drugs)

A skin injury such as a burn or frostbite

In parts of the world with poor sanitation, dirt can get into the umbilical cord stump and cause tetanus in newborns.