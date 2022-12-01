What causes mastocytosis?

Mastocytosis develops when your body makes too many mast cells. The mast cells can collect in your skin, bones, or other organs.

Mast cells produce a chemical called histamine. Too much histamine can cause:

Itching

Rash

Too much stomach acid

Low blood pressure

Doctors don’t always know why your body makes too many mast cells, but some people have a genetic mutation that causes mastocytosis.