What are hereditary and acquired angioedema?

What are hereditary and acquired angioedema?

Angioedema is swelling of your face, lips, tongue, and throat that is usually caused by an allergic reaction. But angioedema can also be caused by a certain problem with your immune system.

Hereditary angioedema is an immune system problem you're born with

Acquired angioedema is an immune system problem caused by another illness or condition

Hereditary and acquired angioedema are like angioedema caused by an allergic reaction, but they don't itch and you don't get hives (red, itchy, raised patches on the skin).

Your lips, tongue, and throat may swell, which can cause trouble breathing

You may feel sick to your stomach and throw up

Doctors can use medicines to treat and prevent the swelling