Glands make and release hormones.

Hormones are chemicals that stimulate other cells or tissues into action. Because hormones are in your blood, they travel throughout your body. They can affect many organs at the same time.

You have 2 adrenal glands, 1 above each kidney. The adrenal glands release several different hormones that help control your blood pressure, heart rate, balance of water and salt, response to stress, and some male-type sex features.

What is Addison disease? In Addison disease, your adrenal glands don't make enough adrenal hormones. Addison disease is usually caused by your immune system attacking your adrenal glands

Symptoms come on slowly

You feel weak and tired all the time and may get dizzy when you stand up

Your skin may develop dark areas, like an uneven tan

Doctors give you hormone pills to replace the hormones you're missing

You’ll need to take the hormones for the rest of your life

What causes Addison disease? Addison disease is usually due to a problem with your adrenal glands, including: An autoimmune disorder where your body’s immune system attacks your adrenal glands by mistake

Cancer of the adrenals

Infections of the adrenals, such as tuberculosis Sometimes Addison disease is caused by a problem with your pituitary gland. Your pituitary gland releases many hormones, including a hormone that tells the adrenal glands to make its hormones. If you have an underactive pituitary gland, your adrenals may stop making hormones.

What are the symptoms of Addison disease? Symptoms of Addison disease start slowly and usually include: Feeling weak and tired

Feeling dizzy when you stand up

Loss of appetite

Feeling sick to your stomach or throwing up

Diarrhea Sometimes you also have: Darkening of your skin

Black freckles on your face and shoulders

Dark blue spots inside your mouth, rectum, or vagina What's an adrenal crisis? An adrenal crisis is a life-threatening, sudden worsening of Addison disease. It's a medical emergency. Your body needs adrenal hormones to respond to stresses like a serious injury or illness. Without enough adrenal hormones, injury or illness puts stress on your body and can cause an adrenal crisis. You could have: Severe belly pain

Severe muscle weakness

Dangerously low blood pressure

Kidney failure

How do doctors tell if I have Addison disease? Doctors will do blood tests to measure: Sodium and potassium levels

Adrenal and pituitary hormone levels Sometimes doctors inject you with pituitary hormones to see if your adrenal glands can respond to them.