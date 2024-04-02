Von Hippel-Lindau disease is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in several organs. The most common tumors are made out of blood vessels (angiomas) and form in the brain and back of the eyes (retina). Other types of tumors form in the adrenal glands, kidney, liver, and pancreas. The tumors may or may not be cancerous.

Symptoms depend on the location of the tumors and typically appear between ages 10 and 30

Genetic testing is done on your child and also on all members of the immediate family

Treatment is surgery to remove tumors when possible

Your child will need frequent imaging studies to identify tumors because early treatment is most effective

People with von Hippel-Lindau disease are at risk of kidney cancer as they get older.