What is dehydration in children?

Dehydration is not having enough water in your body. Children most often become dehydrated if they are throwing up or having diarrhea (frequent, loose watery stool) and aren't drinking enough to make up for it. Fever makes dehydration worse.

Throwing up and diarrhea can cause dehydration

Getting too little milk when breastfeeding can cause dehydration in babies

Severe dehydration can make children very sick or sometimes die

A dehydrated child needs fluids and minerals called electrolytes

Breast milk and oral rehydration solutions (sold at drug and food stores) have the right balance of water and electrolytes

Soda, juice, and sports drinks don't have the right balance of water and electrolytes.