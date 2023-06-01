Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens your bones. Your bones become thinner and more fragile. This is called a loss of bone density. If you have osteoporosis, your bones break more easily.

Osteoporosis is much more common in women, but some men get osteoporosis too





Bones that are more likely to break in osteoporosis include the:

Wrist

Spine (vertebrae)

Hip

A break in one of the spine bones in your middle or lower back may cause the bones to collapse partway. This is called a vertebral compression fracture.