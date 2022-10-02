Brought to you bymsd logo
Respite Care

ByDebra Bakerjian, PhD, APRN, University of California Davis
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2022
Respite care involves providing temporary care for an older person so that the regular caregiver can have a break. In the United States, over half of states have respite programs. Programs may be provided in different settings:

  • In the home by respite care agencies or home health care agencies

  • In the community by adult day care centers, respite care cooperatives, or freestanding respite facilities

  • In a long-term care facility (such as a board-and-care facility or nursing home)

  • In a hospital

How long the respite care lasts may vary. Funds may come from Medicaid, grants, and private funds.

More Information

The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of these resources.

  1. American Association of Retired People Persons (AARP): Provides resources and information for family caregivers

  2. National Institute on Aging (NIA): Information for caregivers on respite care services and costs

