Respite care involves providing temporary care for an older person so that the regular caregiver can have a break. In the United States, over half of states have respite programs. Programs may be provided in different settings:

In the home by respite care agencies or home health care agencies

In the community by adult day care centers, respite care cooperatives, or freestanding respite facilities

In a long-term care facility (such as a board-and-care facility or nursing home)

In a hospital

How long the respite care lasts may vary. Funds may come from Medicaid, grants, and private funds.