Fractured, Loosened, or Knocked-Out Teeth

People who have knocked-out baby or permanent teeth should be taken immediately to the nearest dentist. Knocked-out baby teeth should not be reimplanted because they may become infected and reimplanting these teeth may interfere with the eruption of the permanent teeth. However, a knocked-out permanent tooth requires immediate treatment.

If possible, the permanent tooth should immediately be placed back in its socket (without touching the roots). The tooth may be gently rinsed under cold water for 10 seconds but should not be scrubbed, because scrubbing can remove the tissue on the root that is needed to help reattach the tooth. If the person cannot replace the tooth in its socket, the tooth should be wrapped in a moistened paper towel or, better, placed in a glass of milk for transport to the dentist. (The milk provides a good environment to nourish the tooth.) Alternatively, if the person is conscious and not likely to inhale or swallow the tooth, the tooth can be placed in the mouth during transport to a dental office.

If the knocked-out tooth cannot be found, it may have been inhaled into the lungs (aspirated) or accidentally swallowed. A chest x-ray may be done to look for a tooth in the lungs, but a swallowed tooth is harmless, and x-rays are often not done to look for a tooth in the digestive tract. People with knocked-out teeth that are being reimplanted usually take an antibiotic for several days. If the tooth came in contact with dirt, the doctor will usually evaluate the person's tetanus immunization status as well.

If a knocked-out permanent tooth is reimplanted within 30 minutes to 1 hour, the likelihood that it will reattach within the socket is good. After 30 minutes, the longer the tooth is out of the socket, the worse the chance for long-term success. The dentist usually splints the tooth to the surrounding teeth for 7 to 10 days. If the bone around the tooth also has been fractured, the tooth may have to be splinted for 6 to 10 weeks. Reimplanted teeth eventually need root canal treatment.