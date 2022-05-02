Burns to the eye can occur after heat- or chemical-related injuries and can result in serious complications, including permanent blindness.

The eyelids close quickly in a reflex reaction to protect the eyes from harm. However, irritating or harmful chemicals still sometimes get onto the surface of the eye, causing chemical burns.

The most dangerous chemical burns involve strong acids or alkali. Alkali burns tend to be more serious than acid burns. Alkali substances include lye and are most commonly found in lime products, concrete, plaster and mortar, oven and drain cleaners, dishwasher detergent, and fertilizers. Burns may involve liquids, which splash, or, less commonly, powdered material, which can blow into the eyes.

Severe chemical burns of the transparent dome on the front surface of the eye (cornea), especially alkali injuries, can lead to scarring, perforation of the eye, infection, and blindness.

Chemical burns to the eye are very painful. Because the pain is so great, a person tends to keep the eyelids closed. Closed eyelids keep the substance against the eye for a prolonged period, which may worsen the damage.

The blink reflex usually causes the eye to close in response to heat. Thus, thermal burns tend to affect the eyelid rather than the conjunctiva or cornea. Thermal burns of the conjunctiva or cornea are usually mild and may cause no lasting damage to the eye.

Wearing safety glasses or a face shield when handling potentially hazardous materials is essential to help prevent burns.