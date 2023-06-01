Some infected people do not have symptoms. Others have mild symptoms, and some have a severe, life-threatening illness.

Symptoms of yellow fever usually appear about 3 to 6 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. The first symptoms are headache, dizziness, muscle aches, chills, and mild fever, which begin suddenly. Nausea, vomiting, constipation, extreme fatigue, irritability, and restlessness are common. The face is flushed.

All of these symptoms subside after a few days. Some people then recover, but others develop a high fever, nausea, vomiting, and severe generalized pain a few hours or days after the initial symptoms subside. The skin turns yellow (jaundice) because the liver is infected. Often, there is bleeding from the nose, mouth, and gastrointestinal tract. People may vomit blood. They may become confused and apathetic.

Some people become delirious. They have very low blood pressure (shock). Severe infection can cause seizures, malfunction of several organs, and coma may occur; 30 to 60% of people with severe bleeding and fever die.