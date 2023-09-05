Hyperkalemia (High Level of Potassium in the Blood)

Usually, hyperkalemia results from several simultaneous problems, including the following:

Kidney disorders that prevent the kidneys from excreting enough potassium

Medications that prevent the kidneys from excreting normal amounts of potassium (a common cause of mild hyperkalemia)

A diet very high in potassium

Treatments that contain potassium

The most common cause of mild hyperkalemia is

The use of medications that decrease blood flow to the kidneys or prevent the kidneys from excreting normal amounts of potassium

Kidney failure can cause severe hyperkalemia on its own. Addison disease can also cause hyperkalemia.

Hyperkalemia can develop after a large amount of potassium is released from the cells. The rapid movement of potassium from cells into blood can overwhelm the kidneys and result in life-threatening hyperkalemia.

By itself, increased potassium in a person's diet does not usually cause hyperkalemia because normal kidneys do a good job in excreting any extra potassium.