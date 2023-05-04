The accumulation of large amounts of amyloid deposits can disturb the normal functioning of many organs. Some people have few symptoms, whereas others develop severe, life-threatening disease. Common symptoms of amyloidosis are fatigue and weight loss. Other symptoms of amyloidosis depend on where the amyloid deposits build up.

When the heart is affected, people may have abnormal heart rhythms or heart failure, which may cause shortness of breath, weakness, or fainting.

When nerves are affected, people may have tingling or numbness in the fingers or toes or dizziness when standing up. When the kidneys are affected, people may have swelling (edema) of the feet and legs and sometimes the abdomen.

Macroglossia (Enlarged Tongue) Image © Springer Science+Business Media

When the skin is involved, easy bruising is common, which can sometimes occur around the eyes. The tongue sometimes enlarges (macroglossia).