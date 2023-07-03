Aneurysms of Arteries in the Arms, Legs, and Heart

Most aneurysms of the popliteal and femoral arteries do not cause symptoms and are discovered when imaging studies are done for other reasons. However, blood clots can form within the aneurysm. If these blood clots break loose, they are called emboli. Emboli can move with the blood flow until they block an artery. If they block an artery in the lower leg or foot, the blockage causes sudden onset of severe pain, numbness, and coolness of the foot, which may also appear pale.

Emboli from carotid aneurysms can block an artery in the brain and cause a stroke.

Emboli from aneurysms in the arteries of the heart (coronary arteries) can result in symptoms of a heart attack (such as chest pain and shortness of breath).

Unlike aneurysms in the aorta or cerebral arteries, aneurysms in the popliteal, femoral, coronary, and carotid arteries rarely rupture.

When aneurysms are infected, people may have fever, pain, and weight loss.