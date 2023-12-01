Electrophysiologic testing measures the heart's electrical activity through wire electrodes inserted into all 4 heart chambers.

Electrophysiologic testing is used to evaluate serious abnormalities in heart rhythm or electrical conduction (see Overview of Abnormal Heart Rhythms).

In people in whom an arrhythmia is already documented or is highly suspected, electrophysiologic testing is used to define precisely the abnormal heart rhythm, determine its cause, and guide treatment. A doctor may intentionally provoke an abnormal heart rhythm during testing to find out whether a particular medication can stop the disturbance or whether an operation will help by eliminating abnormal electrical connections within the heart. If necessary, a doctor can quickly restore a normal rhythm with a brief electrical shock to the heart (cardioversion). Although electrophysiologic testing is an invasive procedure and an anesthetic is required, the procedure is safe. The risk of death is 1 in 5,000. This procedure usually takes 1 to 2 hours.