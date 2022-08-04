Bullous keratopathy is an eye disorder that involves a blister-like swelling of the cornea (the clear layer in front of the iris and pupil).
Symptoms include sensitivity to bright light, blurred vision, and intermittent feeling of a foreign object in the eye.
Doctors diagnose bullous keratopathy based on the appearance of the person's cornea.
Treatment can include eye drops to draw the excess fluid from the cornea, drugs to lower pressure in the eye, and corneal transplantation.
Bullous keratopathy is most common among older people. It can occur by itself, may run in families, and, occasionally, occurs after eye surgery, such as cataract removal.
Symptoms of Bullous Keratopathy
The swelling leads to the formation of fluid-filled blisters on the surface of the cornea. Sensitivity when looking at bright lights and significant blurring of vision can result. The blisters can rupture, causing severe pain, often with the sensation of a foreign object trapped in the eye, and can further impair vision.
Symptoms are usually worse upon awakening because moisture accumulates when the eyes are closed. As the day wears on, the affected eye dries out as moisture evaporates, causing symptoms to resolve.
Diagnosis of Bullous Keratopathy
A doctor's evaluation
The diagnosis of bullous keratopathy is based on the typical appearance of a swollen, cloudy cornea with blisters on the surface. A slit lamp
Treatment of Bullous Keratopathy
Salty eye drops
Drugs to lower pressure in the eye
Sometimes soft contact lenses
Sometimes corneal transplantation
Bullous keratopathy is treated by an ophthalmologist (a medical doctor who specializes in the evaluation and treatment—surgical and nonsurgical—of eye disorders).
Drugs that lower the pressure in the eye are sometimes given.
On occasion, soft contact lenses can be used for a short period of time to decrease discomfort by acting as a bandage to the cornea.
If vision is reduced or discomfort is significant and prolonged, corneal transplantation is often done.