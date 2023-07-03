Brought to you bymsd logo
Chromium Excess

ByLarry E. Johnson, MD, PhD, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Reviewed/Revised Jul 2023 | Modified Aug 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    Chromium excess can result from exposure to chromium in the workplace.

    (See also Overview of Minerals.)

    Chromium enables insulin (which controls blood sugar levels) to function and helps in the processing (metabolism) and storage of carbohydrates, protein, and fat.

    Small amounts of chromium taken by mouth are not harmful (nontoxic). In the workplace, people may be exposed to a different, harmful (toxic) form of chromium. This form results from industrial pollution. This form may irritate the skin, cartilage of the nose, lungs, and digestive tract and may cause lung cancer.

