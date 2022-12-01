Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP)

Pelvic organ prolapse involves relaxation or weakening of the ligaments, connective tissue, and muscles of the pelvis, causing the bladder, urethra, small intestine, rectum, or uterus to bulge into the vagina.

Women may feel pressure that feels as if something is bulging out of their vagina or they are sitting on a ball, or they may have a sense of fullness in their pelvis or problems with urination or bowel movements.

A pelvic examination is done while a woman bears down to make abnormalities more obvious.

Pelvic muscle exercises and pessaries may help, but surgery may be needed.

Pelvic organ prolapse occurs only in women and become more common as women age. During their lifetime, about 1 of 11 women has surgery for pelvic organ prolapse.

The pelvic floor is a network of muscles, ligaments, and tissues that act like a hammock to support the organs of the pelvis: the uterus, vagina, bladder, urethra, and rectum. If the muscles become weak or the ligaments or tissues are stretched or damaged, the pelvic organs or small intestine may drop down and protrude (prolapse) into the vagina. If the disorder is severe, the organs may protrude all the way through the opening of the vagina and outside the body.

Female Pelvic Muscles (Bottom View) Image

Female Pelvic Muscles (Side View) Image

Pelvic organ prolapse usually results from a combination of factors.

The following factors commonly contribute to development of pelvic organ prolapse:

Having a baby, particularly if the baby is delivered vaginally

Having obesity

Having an injury, as may occur during hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) or another surgical procedure

Aging

Frequently doing things that increase pressure in the abdomen, such as straining during bowel movements or lifting heavy objects

Being pregnant and having a vaginal delivery may weaken or stretch some of the supporting structures in the pelvis. Pelvic organ prolapse is more common among women who have had several vaginal deliveries, and the risk increases with each delivery. The pregnancy or the delivery may damage nerves, leading to muscle weakness. The risk of developing pelvic organ prolapse may be less with a cesarean delivery than with a vaginal delivery.

As women age, the supporting structures in the pelvis may weaken, even if a woman has never been pregnant. As a result, pelvic organ prolapse is more likely to develop.

Having a hysterectomy may also weaken the structures in the pelvis, increasing the risk of pelvic organ prolapse.

Increased pressure on the pelvic floor for a long time, usually many years, may also contribute to pelvic organ prolapse. Frequently straining the pelvic area (for example, because of constipation), having a chronic cough, or frequently lifting heavy object can increase this pressure.

Less common factors that may contribute to pelvic organ prolapse include disorders that increase pressure in the abdomen and thus on pelvic organs, such as accumulation of fluid within the abdomen (ascites) and tumors in the abdomen. Disorders of nerves to the pelvic floor and disorders of connective tissue may also contribute. (Connective tissue is the tough, often fibrous tissue that is present in almost every organ, including muscles, and that provides support and elasticity.) Rarely, women have birth defects that affect this area or are born with weak pelvic tissues.

Types and Symptoms Pelvic organ prolapse is essentially a hernia (an opening or weak area in tissue), through which organs protrude abnormally because supporting tissue is weakened. The different types of pelvic organ prolapse are named according to the organ affected. The back wall of the vagina: Prolapse of the rectum (rectocele) or small intestine (enterocele)

The front wall of the vagina: Prolapse of the bladder (cystocele) or urethra (urethrocele)

The top of the vagina: Vaginal (apical) prolapse

The uterus: Prolapse of the uterus (uterine prolapse) Often, a woman has more than one type. In all types, the most common symptom is a feeling of heaviness, fullness, or pressure in the area of the vagina. A woman may feel as if she is sitting on a ball or that the uterus, bladder, or rectum is bulging or dropping out of her vagina. When the Bottom Falls Out: Prolapse in the Pelvis Symptoms tend to occur when women are standing or sitting upright, straining, or coughing and to disappear when they are lying down and relaxing. For some women, sexual intercourse is painful. Mild cases may not cause symptoms until the woman becomes older. Prolapse of the rectum (rectocele), small intestine (enterocele), bladder (cystocele), and urethra (urethrocele) are particularly likely to occur together. A urethrocele and cystocele almost always occur together. Damage to the pelvic floor may affect the urinary tract. As a result, women who have pelvic organ prolapse may have problems controlling urination, resulting in urine leaking out involuntarily (urinary incontinence) or problems completely emptying the bladder (urinary retention). Cystocele and cystourethrocele A cystocele develops when the bladder drops down and protrudes into the front wall of the vagina. It results from weakening of the connective tissue and supporting structures around the bladder. When a urethrocele and cystocele occur together, they are called a cystourethrocele. Women with either of these disorders may have urinary incontinence. Rectocele A rectocele develops when the rectum drops down and protrudes into the back wall of the vagina. It results from weakening of the muscular wall of the rectum and the connective tissue around the rectum. A rectocele can make having a bowel movement difficult and may cause constipation. Women may be unable to empty their bowels completely. Some women need to place a finger in their vagina and press against the rectum to have a bowel movement. Enterocele An enterocele develops when the small intestine and the lining of the abdominal cavity (peritoneum) bulge downward between the vagina and the rectum. It occurs most often after the uterus has been surgically removed (hysterectomy). An enterocele results from weakening of the connective tissue and ligaments supporting the uterus or vagina. An enterocele often causes no symptoms. But some women feel a sense of fullness or pressure or pain in the pelvis. Pain may also be felt in the lower back. Prolapse of the uterus In prolapse of the uterus, the uterus drops down into the vagina. It usually results from weakening of the connective tissue and ligaments supporting the uterus. The uterus may bulge in the following ways: Only into the upper part of the vagina

Down to the opening of the vagina

Partly through the opening

All the way through the opening, resulting in total uterine prolapse (procidentia) How far down the uterus drops down determines how severe symptoms are. At first, prolapse of the uterus may cause mild or no symptoms. When prolapses worsens, the first symptom most women report is feeling a bulge at the opening of the vagina. They may also have pain in the lower back or over the tailbone, difficulty having a bowel movement, and pain during sexual intercourse, as well as a feeling of heaviness or pressure—a feeling that pelvic organs are dropping out. Total uterine prolapse can cause pain during walking. Sores may develop on the protruding cervix (the lower part of the uterus) and cause bleeding, a discharge, and infection. Women may have problems controlling urination, resulting in urine leaking out involuntarily (urinary incontinence). Or women may not be able to empty their bladder completely or to urinate (urinary retention). Constipation can occur. Prolapse of the vagina In prolapse of the vagina, the upper part of the vagina drops down into the lower part, so that the vagina turns inside out. The upper part may drop part way through the vagina or all the way through, protruding outside the body and causing total vaginal prolapse. Usually, a cystocele or rectocele is also present. Total vaginal prolapse may cause pain while sitting or walking. Sores may develop on the protruding vagina and cause bleeding and a discharge. Like prolapse of the uterus, prolapse of the vagina can cause problems with urination. Having a bowel movement may also be difficult.

Diagnosis of Pelvic Organ Prolapse A pelvic examination Doctors can usually diagnose pelvic organ prolapse by doing a pelvic examination with a speculum (an instrument that spreads the walls of the vagina apart). A doctor may insert one finger in the vagina and one finger in the rectum at the same time to determine how severe a rectocele or enterocele is. A woman may be asked to bear down (as when having a bowel movement) or to cough. She may be examined while standing with one foot on a stool. The resulting pressure in the pelvis from bearing down, coughing, and/or standing may make a pelvic organ prolapse more obvious. Procedures to determine how well the bladder and rectum are functioning may be done. For example, doctors often measure the amount of urine that the bladder can hold without leaking, the amount of urine left in the bladder after urination, and the rate of urine flow. If a woman has a problem with the passage of urine or urinary incontinence, doctors may use a flexible viewing tube to view the inside of the bladder (a procedure called cystoscopy) or the urethra (a procedure called urethroscopy). These procedures help doctors determine whether drugs or surgery is the best treatment. If the bladder is not functioning well, women are more likely to need surgery. Rarely, if there are sores in the vagina or on the cervix, doctors may need to take a sample and examine it to help them determine what treatment is needed and whether cancer is present.