Many occupations involve repetitive movements, which put workers at risk of repetitive motion injuries. Repetitive motion injuries account for many work-related injuries. Tasks that require repetitive movements include typing at a computer, scanning groceries, hammering nails, working on an assembly line, and using a jackhammer.

Because many jobs involve repetitive motion, work-related repetitive motion injuries are common.

Work-related repetitive motion injuries are treated as needed with pain relievers and physical therapy.

Most work-related repetitive motion injuries resolve with rest over a period of weeks, but sometimes injections of a corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid or surgery is needed.

Other treatments may be used: Corticosteroid or hyaluronic acid injections for tendinitis, drainage with or without corticosteroid injections for bursitis, and a splint or brace for a compressed nerve.

Repetitive motion injuries include tendinitis, bursitis, and compression of a nerve.

Tendinitis occurs when straining or overworking a muscle causes small tears in a tendon. Tendinitis results when a tendon tears faster than the body can repair it and the tendon becomes inflamed. Work-related tendinitis commonly develops in the biceps, elbow, and rotator cuff.

Bursitis is caused by repeated pressure on the surface of a joint, which results in inflammation of a bursa. Bursae are fluid-filled sacs that enable muscles or tendons to smoothly slide over bone during movement. Work-related bursitis commonly affects the elbow, shoulder, hip joint, and knee. Causes of bursitis include

Elbow: Resting the elbow on hard surface

Shoulder: Working with the arms overhead

Hip joint: Sitting on a hard surface for a long time

Knee: Kneeling

Compression of a nerve can occur when a nerve passes through a narrow space (tunnel). As a result, the nerve malfunctions. Work-related injuries commonly occur in the wrist and elbow. Examples are carpal tunnel syndrome (wrist) and cubital tunnel syndrome (elbow).

Symptoms of Repetitive Motion Injuries Tendinitis usually causes pain when the inflamed tendons are moved or touched. In severe cases, the skin over the tendons may be warm and red. The tendon may swell. Bursitis also causes pain. Moving the joint makes the pain worse. Fluid accumulates in the bursa, causing it to swell and become painful. The skin cover the bursa may be warm or red. Compression of a nerve most commonly causes pain, tingling, numbness, and burning.

Diagnosis of Repetitive Motion Injuries A doctor's evaluation

Sometimes nerve conduction studies or magnetic resonance imaging Doctors base the diagnosis of repetitive motion injury mainly on the location of the pain and the movement that causes pain. They suspect a specific disorder as follows: Tendinitis: When movement of a tendon causes pain and when the tender feels tender when it is pressed (palpated)

Bursitis: When the area over the bursa is swollen, red, or warm or when people have unexplained pain worsened by movements that involve a bursa

Compression of a nerve: When a worker has abnormal sensations in areas supplied by certain nerves Doctors also ask detailed question about the person's work history to confirm that the injury is work-related and to identify what type of repetitive movement caused the person's symptoms. However, testing is sometimes needed. Sometimes nerve conduction studies are done to help confirm that a nerve is compressed. If doctors suspect that a tumor or an abnormal bone growth is compressing the nerve, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) may be done.

Prevention of Repetitive Motion Injuries The following strategies can help prevent work-related repetitive motion injuries: Maintaining good posture

Taking breaks and stretching periodically

Reducing or eliminating overtime

Using chairs that support the back

Using headsets for phone calls

Using footrests if needed

Using adjustable desks and computer monitors

To reduce stress on hands and wrists, replacing hand tools with power tools and providing tools with handles that absorb vibrations Employers should provide training about these preventive measures for workers and provide the equipment needed to reduce repetitive motion injuries. An ergonomic analysis for jobs that could result in these injuries should be done, and work stations should be adjusted as recommended. Workers should be encouraged to promptly report symptoms of a problem to a manager.