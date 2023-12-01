Brought to you bymsd logo
Reiki

ByDenise Millstine, MD, Mayo Clinic
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2023
Reiki is a type of energy medicine that originated in Japan. In Reiki, practitioners intend to manipulate energy through their hands and cause energy movement in the person’s body to promote healing. Practitioners either do not touch the person or make very light contact.

Reiki has been studied in pain, arthritis, cancer, and mood disorders with insufficient evidence to know whether it is effective or not. It appears to be safe.

The following English-language resource may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of this resource.

  1. National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH): Reiki

