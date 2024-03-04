People most often take zinc in the form of lozenges to reduce the duration of cold symptoms. Some people take zinc to fight acne or improve heart health. Some people take zinc to slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration, which is an eye disease, or to help heal wounds because zinc deficiency delays wound healing.

Mild zinc deficiency impairs growth in children and can be corrected with zinc supplementation.

Studies suggest that zinc supplementation helps people with prediabetes or diabetes control their blood sugar levels.

Zinc supplements can prevent the body from absorbing copper; therefore, zinc is used to treat Wilson disease, a rare hereditary disorder resulting in accumulation of copper in the liver and liver damage.