Chondroitin sulfate is a natural component of cartilage. It is extracted from shark or cow cartilage or manufactured synthetically. It is frequently combined with .

Chondroitin sulfate is used to treat osteoarthritis.

Claims for Chondroitin Sulfate People take chondroitin sulfate by mouth for osteoarthritis

Evidence for Chondroitin Sulfate Reduce joint pain

Improve joint mobility

Glucosamine/Chondroitin Arthritis Intervention Trial (GAIT)

Side Effects of Chondroitin Sulfate Chondroitin sulfate seems to have no serious side effects. Among the most common side effects are stomach pain, nausea, and other digestive tract symptoms. However, unless the chondroitin sulfate is pharmaceutical grade, it has the potential to transmit infections with bacteria, viruses, or prions.

Drug Interactions with Chondroitin Sulfate

Recommendations for Chondroitin Sulfate osteoarthritis