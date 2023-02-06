Menopause is when women stop having periods (stop menstruating) and can no longer get pregnant.

Menopause usually happens after age 40. In the United States, the average age for menopause is about 52.

Some symptoms, such as irregular periods and hot flashes, may appear years before you go through menopause

Your bones may weaken after menopause

Some doctors may give you medicines to help with your symptoms

Menopause doesn't happen all at once. Over time, your periods happen less often. Menopause is complete when you haven’t had a period for a full year. It is possible to get pregnant before then. If you don't want to get pregnant, use birth control until you've gone a year without any periods.