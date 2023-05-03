Pemphigoid gestationis is a rare, very itchy rash that happens only when you're pregnant, usually during your 2nd or 3rd trimester.

The rash often starts near your belly button and looks like flat or raised red spots

Later on, the rash spreads and turns into irregularly shaped, fluid-filled blisters

The rash is usually worst soon after delivery and disappears within a few weeks or months

If you have the rash, your baby may be born with the rash, but it usually disappears with no treatment