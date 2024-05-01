Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Port-Wine Stains

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised May 2024
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

What are port-wine stains?

Port-wine stains are pink, red, or purple patches on the skin. Many such patches have a color like port wine. The patches are made of many tiny blood vessels that grow incorrectly.

  • Port-wine stains are a type of birthmark, so babies are born with them

  • Port-wine stains don't go away on their own

  • Port-wine stains at the back of a newborn baby’s neck are sometimes given the nickname "stork bites"

  • They don’t hurt or itch, but some people are bothered by the way they look

Rarely, port-wine stains on a baby's face are a sign of a disorder that can cause seizures and other health problems. This disorder is called Sturge-Weber syndrome.

What are the symptoms of port-wine stains?

Port-wine stains:

  • Are flat, not raised

  • Are purple, red, or pink, and may darken as a child grows

  • Cover a small or large area of skin

How do doctors treat port-wine stains?

Port-wine stains are harmless. Some can be covered up with makeup if you don't like the way they look.

Doctors can make port-wine stains fade or disappear using laser therapy. With laser therapy, a strong beam of light is aimed at the port-wine stain. This treatment works better in younger people.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.