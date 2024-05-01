Port-wine stains are pink, red, or purple patches on the skin. Many such patches have a color like port wine. The patches are made of many tiny blood vessels that grow incorrectly.

Port-wine stains are a type of birthmark, so babies are born with them

Port-wine stains don't go away on their own

Port-wine stains at the back of a newborn baby’s neck are sometimes given the nickname "stork bites"

They don’t hurt or itch, but some people are bothered by the way they look

Rarely, port-wine stains on a baby's face are a sign of a disorder that can cause seizures and other health problems. This disorder is called Sturge-Weber syndrome.