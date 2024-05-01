Most hemangiomas shrink and go away on their own. A hemangioma usually starts shrinking when a baby is 12 to 18 months old. In about 7 out of 10 children, the hemangioma has gone away by age 7.

Because hemangiomas usually go away on their own, doctors don't treat them unless they cause problems. If a hemangioma makes it hard to see or breathe or causes other problems, doctors will:



Sometimes, do laser treatments on the hemangioma

If a sore doesn't heal quickly, doctors treat it with special dressings and ointments.

Doctors don't usually do surgery to remove a hemangioma because that can leave a scar. The scar can be as bothersome as the hemangioma.

Cherry angiomas, found on adults, don't need treatment. If they bother you, a doctor can remove them with an electric needle or scalpel (surgical knife).