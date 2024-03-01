Bacteria build up on your teeth and make acid that causes decay.

Bacteria, saliva (spit), and bits of food form a thin layer called plaque that clings to your teeth. Plaque hardens over time and turns into tartar. Tartar is usually yellow. You sometimes see it at the base of teeth. Bacteria living in plaque and tartar are hard to get rid of.

The bacteria thrive on sugar. That's why sugary foods and drinks can lead to cavities. The amount of sugar you eat is less important than the how often you eat sugar. What matters is the amount of time sugar is in contact with your teeth. Sipping a sugary soft drink over an hour is more damaging than eating a candy bar in 5 minutes, even though the candy bar may contain more sugar. Babies who go to bed with a bottle, even if it contains only milk or formula, are also at risk of cavities. Bedtime bottles should contain only water.

You’re more likely to get cavities if you: