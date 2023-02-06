Temporomandibular disorders are problems with the joints, ligaments, tendons, or muscles connecting part of your skull (the temporal bone) to your lower jaw bone (mandible). These used to be called TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorders.

The temporomandibular joint connects your skull to your lower jaw bone. This joint moves in many ways. It opens and closes and slides backward, forward, and side to side. Chewing creates a large amount of pressure on this joint. A piece of cartilage, called a disk, keeps the skull and the lower jawbone from rubbing against each other.

If you have a temporomandibular disorder, you may get headaches, feel soreness when you chew, or hear clicking when you move your jaw

Doctors or dentists usually find a temporomandibular disorder when examining you

Women in their early 20s and women between 40 and 50 are affected more often

Treatment usually involves a mouth guard and pain relief medicine