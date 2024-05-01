What are the symptoms of hoarding disorder?

A person with hoarding disorder wants to save things, even if the things don't have any value and there isn't enough space for them.

Symptoms of hoarding disorder include:

Living spaces that are so crowded and cluttered that they can't be used, except for storing items

Living spaces where extreme clutter has created a fire hazard or caused a pest infestation

Refusal to throw things away, out of a false belief that the items are unique, special, or will be needed in the future

Getting upset at the thought of throwing things away

Animal hoarding is a type of hoarding in which you collect dozens or even hundreds of pets that you can't feed or care for properly.