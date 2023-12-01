Certain mushrooms contain chemicals that are poisonous. The poisons (toxins) in these mushrooms can make you sick.

Many types of mushrooms are poisonous

The most common symptoms are throwing up and belly pain

It's very hard to tell whether a mushroom is poisonous or not

Don't eat mushrooms you find growing outside

Some types of mushrooms are very poisonous and can kill you

Call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States) if you or someone else may have eaten poisonous mushrooms, or call the poison control center for advice (1-800-222-1222 in the United States). The World Health Organization provides a world directory of poison centers.