What are the symptoms of iron poisoning?

The first symptoms usually happen within 6 hours:

Throwing up (can include throwing up blood)

Diarrhea (frequent, loose, or watery poop)

Being irritable

Sleepiness

If the poisoning is severe, early symptoms also include:

Fast breathing

Fast heart rate

Coma (when you're unconscious and can't be woken up)

Seizures (when your body moves or jerks out of control)

Sometimes, you may seem like you're getting better for awhile. Then, 12 to 48 hours after the overdose, you have:

Fever

Shock (a dangerously low drop in blood pressure)

Bleeding

Yellow eyes and skin (jaundice)

Confusion

Coma

Next, your liver fails and you may die of shock, bleeding, and blood-clotting problems.

If you survive, about 2 to 5 weeks after the overdose, your symptoms may return. You may feel:

Crampy belly pain

Sick to your stomach

These symptoms happen as your belly and intestines become blocked by scars.