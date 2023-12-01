Carbon monoxide poisoning is sickness from breathing in too much carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide can hurt you because it prevents oxygen in your blood from reaching your cells.

People who breathe in too much carbon monoxide can die.

Symptoms include headache, feeling sick to your stomach, confusion, clumsiness (poor coordination), and tiredness

You may mistakenly think you have flu or another illness

Install carbon monoxide detectors in your home—they alert you if there is carbon monoxide in the air

If you think you may be breathing in carbon monoxide, move outside to fresh air right away, and call for emergency medical assistance (911 in most areas of the United States).