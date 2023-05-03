Get the full details

Many different types of insects (bugs) can bite you. Most insect bites itch, but the bites themselves aren't serious. The main problem with insect bites is that:

Insect bites can spread serious diseases like malaria and Zika virus

Common biting insects in the United States are:

Flies, including sand, horse, deer, black, and stable flies

Mosquitoes

Fleas

Lice

Bedbugs

Kissing bugs

Some water bugs

None of these insects has venom (poison).

Ticks, spiders, and mites belong to a different group and aren't insects.

What are the symptoms of an insect bite? Most bites result in: A small, red, itchy bump Sometimes, you might have: A large sore (ulcer) that is swollen and painful

Symptoms of infection, such as redness and swelling around the bite

Very rarely, symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as a rash, hives, or trouble breathing Fleas can sometimes cause an allergic reaction even if you're not bitten.

What diseases are spread by insect bites? Different types of insects spread different diseases. Not every insect carries disease, even in areas where many insects do. Some of the diseases spread through insect bites are: Malaria

Yellow fever

Encephalitis

Leishmaniasis

Chagas disease

Zika virus infection