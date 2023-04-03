Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted infection (STI). An STI is an infection that is spread from person to person by sexual contact. Gonorrhea infects your genitals and, in women, your fallopian tubes and ovaries. Fallopian tubes connect your ovaries (sex organs where your eggs are stored) with your uterus.

Sometimes, oral sex can cause a throat infection with gonorrhea. Anal sex can cause an infection in your rectum (where your poop is stored) with gonorrhea.

You can get gonorrhea through vaginal, oral, or anal sex with an infected person

A pregnant woman can spread gonorrhea to her baby’s eyes during birth

Gonorrhea causes symptoms on your infected body part, but it can spread to other parts of your body, such as your joints or skin

If you're sexually active or pregnant, talk to your doctor about a screening test for gonorrhea

Doctors treat gonorrhea with antibiotics

A woman who has gonorrhea and doesn't get treated can get pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). PID is an infection in your uterus, fallopian tubes, or both. PID can also spread to your ovaries and your bloodstream. PID can damage your reproductive organs and make it difficult to have a baby.

A man who has gonorrhea can develop epididymitis, an infection of the epididymis. The epididymis is the coiled tube on top of each testicle. Epididymitis causes pain and swelling in your scrotum.