An allergy is when your body's immune system reacts to something harmless, such as food, plants, or medicine. Seasonal allergies are allergies that happen only during the time of year when a certain substance you're allergic to (allergen) is in the air. Seasonal allergies are sometimes called “hay fever.” Grass, pollen, or mold are common allergens that cause seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergies can happen in the spring, summer, or fall, depending on what you're allergic to.