Your heart is a muscle that pumps blood through your body. Your heart rate is how fast your heart beats. Your heart should always have a regular, rhythmic beat, like the ticking of a clock.

Your heart has four chambers. The atria are the two upper chambers. The ventricles are the two lower chambers. The atria pump blood into the ventricles. The ventricles pump blood to your lungs and your body (see also Biology of the Heart).

Special pacemaker cells in a part of the atria called the SA node (sinoatrial node) send out regular electrical signals to your heart muscle to make it contract.

Electrical Conduction System of the Heart Image

The Conduction System video

Your heart's conduction system has tiny strips of tissue sort of like electrical wires. The conduction system carries the pacemaker signals to the rest of your heart. The signals must get to all your heart muscle cells at just the right time so your heart gives a good, strong beat that pumps blood properly.

What is paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)? SVT is a type of abnormal heart rhythm. In SVT your heart rate suddenly goes very fast and then returns to normal. SVT is a regular but fast heart rate that begins and ends suddenly

You may feel your heart racing or pounding, be short of breath, and have chest pain

SVT is uncomfortable but not usually dangerous

It's most common in young people and during intense exercise

Doctors may give you medicine to stop the episode

What causes SVT? SVT is usually caused by an abnormality in your heart's conduction system. In SVT, electrical signals get caught in a loop that goes round and round. The looping signals make the heart beat regularly but very quickly, about 160 to 220 times per minute. In SVT the looping signals are above the ventricles. In ventricular tachycardia, the abnormal rhythm is caused by a problem in your ventricles. Most of the time when you have SVT your heart rate and rhythm are normal. Then suddenly a premature heart beat triggers the abnormal electrical circuit. Once triggered, this abnormal electrical circuit causes the heart to beat very fast. Just as suddenly, the heart returns to its normal rate and rhythm.

What are the symptoms of SVT? The fast heart rate usually begins and ends suddenly. It may last a few minutes to many hours. You may feel: Racing or pounding heartbeats

Weakness

Light-headedness

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

How can doctors tell if I have SVT? Doctors feel your pulse and do: An electrocardiogram (ECG/EKG) An ECG is a quick, painless test that measures your heart’s electrical activity using stickers and cables on your chest, arms, and legs.