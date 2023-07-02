A ring of muscle keeps the end of your esophagus closed. GERD happens when that muscle doesn't work properly. When the muscle is weak or relaxes at the wrong time, or if there is too much pressure in your stomach, your stomach contents can flow back up into your esophagus.

GERD is not usually caused by having too much acid in your stomach. The problem is the acid backing up into the esophagus. The esophagus doesn't have a lining like the stomach to protect it from the acid.