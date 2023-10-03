What are the symptoms of reflux in children?

Symptoms of reflux usually start shortly after birth and are worst around 6 or 7 months of age. Then symptoms slowly go away and are usually gone by about 18 months.

In babies, the most common symptoms are:

Throwing up

A lot of spitting up

If babies throw up a lot, they may not gain weight like they should. If acid gets in their throat and windpipe, babies may cough and wheeze.

In children, the most common symptoms are:

Chest pain

Belly pain

Sometimes heartburn (a burning pain in the chest)

In adolescents, the most common symptom is: