Alternative medicine is different from conventional medicine really in just one way. Alternative medicine hasn't been tested scientifically to prove that it works or that it's safe. All medicines sold in the United States must have shown convincing proof that they work before doctors are allowed to prescribe them. Thus, because they haven't been properly tested, alternative medicines can't be marketed as medicines. Alternative medicines usually consist of herbs or plant substances that can be sold as dietary supplements.

