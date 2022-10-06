Complications After Dental Treatment

A dry socket (exposure of the bone in the socket, causing delayed healing) may develop after a lower back tooth has been extracted and the normal blood clot in the socket is lost. Typically, discomfort lessens for 2 or 3 days after the extraction and then suddenly worsens, sometimes accompanied by an earache. Although the condition goes away by itself after 1 to 2 weeks, a dentist can place a dressing soaked with an anesthetic in the socket to eliminate the pain. The dentist replaces the dressing every 1 to 3 days until no more pain is felt after the gauze has been left out for a few hours. Alternatively, dentists often use a commercial dressing that does not need to be removed and that contains an antimicrobial and a pain reliever in addition to an anesthetic. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be taken by mouth if additional pain relief is needed.

Dry sockets are much more common among people who smoke. If at all possible, people should not smoke for several days before and after the extraction is done. Women (especially those taking oral contraceptives) also have a high rate of developing dry socket.