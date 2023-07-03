People can understand their risk of alcohol-related liver disease more precisely if they know how much alcohol they are drinking. To determine how much they are drinking, they need to know the alcohol content of alcoholic beverages. Different types of beverages contain different percentages of alcohol.

Beers: 2 to 7% in most

Wines: 10 to 15% in most

Hard liquors: 40 to 45% in most

However, in typical servings of these different types of beverages, the amount of alcohol is similar even though the amount of liquid is very different.

A 12-ounce can of beer: About 1/7 to 4/5 ounce

A 5-ounce glass of wine: About ⅔ to 1 ounce

A 1½-ounce shot (or typical mixed drink) of hard liquor: About ½ ounce

In hard liquor, the alcohol concentration is often described as proof. The proof is about twice the percentage of alcohol. For example, an 80-proof hard liquor contains 40% alcohol.

Moderate drinking is defined as one standard drink per day for women and two standard drinks per day for men (see Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025). However, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that, when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health (see WHO: No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health).

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) defines heavy ("at-risk") drinking in males as more than 14 standard drinks per week, or more than 4 drinks per day, and in females as more than 7 standard drinks per week, or more than 3 drinks per day (see NIAAA: Drinking Levels Defined).

Generally, the more and the longer people drink, the greater their risk of alcohol-related liver disease. However, liver disease does not develop in every person who drinks heavily for a long time. Thus, other factors are involved.

Binge drinking may also increase the risk of alcohol-related liver disease. The NIAAA defines binge drinking as a pattern of drinking that brings blood alcohol concentration levels to 0.08 g/dL, which typically occurs after 4 drinks for women and 5 drinks for men, in about 2 hours (see NIAAA: Drinking Levels Defined). Each such drink is considered to be 12 ounces of 5% beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of hard (80-proof) liquor.