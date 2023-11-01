Radiation therapy may cure cancers that are confined to the prostate, as well as cancers that have invaded tissues around the prostate. Although radiation therapy cannot cure cancer that has spread to distant organs, it can help relieve the pain resulting from the spread of prostate cancer to bone.

Doctors sometimes give radiation therapy after surgery to treat the areas around the prostate or if PSA is found in the blood after surgery. PSA in the blood after surgery suggests that surgery has not removed all of the cancer.

For many stages of prostate cancer, 10-year survival rates after radiation therapy are nearly as high as those achieved with surgery. More than 90% of men with cancer confined to the prostate live at least 10 years after undergoing radiation therapy. Radiation therapy can be delivered as

External beam radiation therapy (used to treat cancer within the prostate gland and prostate cancer that has spread to bone)

Radioactive implants (used to treat low-risk cancer within the prostate gland but not prostate cancer that has spread to bone)

Radium-223 (an intravenous agent used to treat prostate cancer that has spread to bone, but not cancer within the prostate gland)

External beam radiation therapy uses a machine to send beams of radiation to the prostate and surrounding tissues. Computed tomography (CT) is often used to help focus the radiation beams more precisely on the cancer by precisely identifying the structures affected. This approach is called three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy. Treatments are usually given 5 days per week for 7 to 8 weeks. Although some degree of erectile dysfunction can occur in up to 40% of men, it is less likely to develop during the period soon after radiation therapy than during the period soon after prostatectomy. However, after months or years, erectile dysfunction seems to be as likely after radiation therapy as after prostatectomy. Incontinence is rare when three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy is used. IMRT (intensity-modulated radiation therapy) and SBRT (stereotactic body radiation therapy) are modifications of standard radiation therapy. Sometimes, for more aggressive cancers, doctors also give hormonal therapy for up to 2 or 3 years in addition to the radiation therapy.

Scars that narrow the urethra and impede the flow of urine (urethral strictures) develop in about 5 to 10% of men treated with external beam radiation therapy. Other troublesome but usually temporary side effects include burning during urination, having to urinate frequently, blood in the urine, diarrhea that is sometimes bloody, radiation proctitis (usually causing irritation of the rectum and diarrhea), and sudden urges to defecate. Rarely, men develop cancers in the surrounding organs (bladder, rectum) caused by radiation therapy.

A different form of external beam radiation therapy is proton beam therapy, which uses a different form of radiation that allows the radiation to be delivered more precisely to cancer cells while avoiding healthy cells. Proton beam therapy has been shown to be beneficial for other cancers, but it is not clear if it has fewer side effects in prostate cancer than standard external beam radiation therapy.

Recent advances in prostate cancer radiation therapy include

Placing markers around the prostate to improve targeting

Using a transrectal needle to place hydrogel spacers in the rectum to reduce radiation's toxic effects (these hydrogel spacers eventually break down and are resorbed into the tissues)

Dividing large doses of radiation up over time and administering them over a shorter period of time (fewer days or weeks) than traditional radiation

Radioactive implants can be inserted into the prostate (brachytherapy). The implants are small, seedlike pieces of radioactive material. Doctors inject the implants into the prostate gland through the area between the scrotum and anus using ultrasonography or CT to guide placement. Brachytherapy can be done in less than 2 hours, does not require repeated treatment sessions, and can be done using spinal anesthesia. Brachytherapy also can deliver high doses of radiation to the prostate while often sparing healthy surrounding tissues and causing fewer side effects. However, brachytherapy may cause urethral strictures in up to 10% of men. The radioactivity of the seeds decreases with time. Seeds may later be passed in the urine. Men treated with these seeds should avoid close contact with pregnant women and young children for a period of time after the procedure because the radioactivity can be harmful to a fetus or young child. Cure rates 10 to 15 years after brachytherapy are similar to rates obtained with other treatments for some men. Combined treatment with brachytherapy and external beam radiation therapy is sometimes recommended for more aggressive cancers. Temporary brachytherapy implants (requiring an overnight hospital stay) are available at some centers.

Radium-223 is a drug given intravenously that emits a particular type of radiation (alpha radiation). Unlike beam radiation and brachytherapy, it is not directed at a particular target. Radium-223 is used to treat bone metastases from prostate cancer rather than the prostate cancer in the prostate gland. Once in the bloodstream, radium-223 seeks out areas of bone affected by prostate cancer, where it helps destroy cancer cells. Because it targets bone tissue and does not scatter radiation (like radiation beams or seeds), it may spare nearby tissues from radiation damage.

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) uses intense ultrasound energy administered through a probe placed in the rectum to destroy prostate tissue. It has been used for many years in Europe and Canada and has recently become more widely available in the United States. The role of this technology in the management of prostate cancer is still evolving. HIFU is best suited for treating prostate cancer that recurs after surgery and low-risk cancers in which individual tumors can be treated by focal therapy (an imaging-guided technique for directly destroying the cancerous tissue with either lasers or electricity).