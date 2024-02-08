Adenoid Disorders

Some preschool and adolescent children have relatively large adenoids that are not due to any problem. However, adenoids can become enlarged because they become infected with a virus or bacteria that cause throat infections (sore throat). Ongoing exposure to children who have bacterial or viral infections, such as those who are often in child care centers, increases the risk of infection. In addition, allergies (such as seasonal allergies or year-round allergies), irritants, and, possibly, gastroesophageal reflux also can cause the adenoids to enlarge. Although extremely rare, cancer sometimes causes enlarged adenoids.

When enlarged, adenoids may block the nose or the eustachian tubes that connect the back of the throat to the ears. Usually, adenoids return to normal size once the cause of the problem is resolved. Sometimes they remain enlarged, particularly in children who have had frequent or chronic infections.