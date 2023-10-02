Small-Intestine Cancer

Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors (also called carcinoid tumors) can develop in the glandular cells that line the small intestine. Gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors often secrete hormones that cause diarrhea and flushing of the skin.

somatostatin analog given by vein (this is called peptide receptor radioligand therapy or PRRT).

Lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system) may develop in the middle section (jejunum) or the lower section (ileum) of the small intestine. Lymphoma may cause a segment of intestine to become rigid or elongated. This cancer is more common among people with untreated celiac disease. Treatment depends on the type of lymphoma and may include chemotherapy and radiation therapy to help control symptoms and sometimes lengthen survival time.

Leiomyosarcoma (cancer of smooth muscle cells) can develop in the wall of the small intestine. Chemotherapy may slightly lengthen survival time after surgery to remove leiomyosarcomas.

Kaposi sarcoma is a type of skin cancer that can affect internal organs and sometimes occurs in people with AIDS due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Kaposi sarcoma can occur anywhere in the digestive tract but usually in the stomach, small intestine, or colon. This cancer usually does not cause symptoms in the digestive tract, but bleeding, diarrhea, and intussusception (one segment of the intestine slides into another, much like the parts of a telescope) may occur. Treatment of Kaposi sarcoma depends on where the cancer is but may include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.