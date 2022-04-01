Overview of Birth Defects

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. They are usually obvious within the first year of life.

The cause of many birth defects is unknown, but infections, genetics, and certain environmental factors increase the risk.

Before the baby is born, the diagnosis may be based on the mother's risk factors, the results of an ultrasound, and sometimes blood tests, amniocentesis, or chorionic villus sampling.

After the baby is born, the diagnosis may be based on a physical examination, imaging tests, and blood tests.

Some birth defects can be prevented by maintaining good nutrition while pregnant and avoiding alcohol, radiation, and certain drugs.

Some birth defects can be corrected with surgery or managed with drugs.

Birth defects can involve any part of any organ in the body, including the following:

Some birth defects are more common than others.

Birth defects are the leading cause of death in infants in the United States, and some cause the death of the fetus, causing miscarriage or stillbirth.

A birth defect is evident in about 7.5% of all children by age 5 years, although many of these are minor. Major birth defects are evident in about 3 to 4% of newborns.

Several birth defects can occur together in the same infant.

Table Some Examples of Birth Defects