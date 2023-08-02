People with apraxia cannot remember or do the sequence of movements needed to complete simple skilled or complex tasks, even though they have the physical ability to do the task and they can do the individual movements of the task. For example, buttoning a button, which consists of a series of steps, may be impossible, even though the hands are physically capable of doing the task. Typically, people do not realize that they have a problem.

Some forms of apraxia affect only particular tasks. For example, people may lose the ability to do any one of the following: draw a picture, write a note, button a jacket, tie a shoelace, pick up a telephone receiver, or play a musical instrument. They may not be able to make or imitate hand gestures (such as waving goodbye) or show how a tool (such as a toothbrush) is used. They may be unable to copy a simple geometric shape despite being able to see and recognize it, hold and use a pen, and understand the task.

People with verbal (speech) apraxia cannot produce the basic sound units of speech because they cannot initiate, coordinate, or sequence the muscle movements needed to talk.