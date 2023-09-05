Bisphosphonates

difficulty swallowing

Women who are pregnant or nursing

People who have low levels of calcium in the blood

People who have severe kidney disease

Most people need to take these medications for 3 or 5 years, but some people at particularly high risk for fracture may need to take them longer. How long people need to take a bisphosphonate is determined by the doctor and is based on a person's medical condition and risk factors for fracture. During and after treatment with a bisphosphonate, doctors usually perform periodic tests to determine whether bone mass is decreasing. If bone mass is decreasing after stopping a bisphosphonate, treatment with a bisphosphonate may be restarted or another medication may be initiated.

Osteonecrosis of the jaw is a rare condition that has occurred in some people who take bisphosphonates, , or . In this condition, the jaw bone heals poorly, particularly in people who have had invasive dental work involving the jaw bone. The risk of developing osteonecrosis of the jaw is exceptionally low in people taking bisphosphonates, and the likely benefits of treating osteoporosis to prevent bone fractures usually far outweigh the potential risks. When used as prescribed, bisphosphonates prevent many more fractures than cases of osteonecrosis of the jaw they might cause. People who take bisphosphonates intravenously, who have had radiation therapy to the head and neck to treat cancer, or a combination are at highest risk.

Long-term use of bisphosphonates may increase the risk of developing unusual fractures of the thighbone (femur). To reduce the risk of these fractures, doctors may have people stop taking bisphosphonates for 1 to 2 years or longer. These planned periods of time are called bisphosphonate holidays or drug holidays. How long a bisphosphonate holiday lasts is carefully considered by doctors. Doctors base the decision on certain factors such as a person's age, DXA scan results, whether they have had fractures, and how likely they are to have a fall. People who are on a bisphosphonate holiday should be routinely monitored for decreasing bone density. Because the risk of fracture does increase while people are on a drug holiday, doctors try to balance the benefits of the bisphosphonates with the possible side effects.

Overall, when used as prescribed, the benefits of bisphosphonates in preventing bone fractures far outweigh the potential risks.

is similar to the bisphosphonates in that it prevents bone loss. Denosumab is given as an injection under the skin in a doctor's office two times a year. Like bisphosphonates, denosumab very rarely causes osteonecrosis of the jaw and may increase the risk of developing unusual fractures of the thighbone. Denosumab has been studied in patients with chronic kidney disease and, with appropriate monitoring, has been found to be safe to use. People taking denosumab should not miss doses or undergo a drug holiday because delayed doses or stopping this medication may cause a loss in bone density and may increase the risk of vertebral fractures.

is an estrogen-like medication that may be useful in preventing and treating bone loss, but it does not have some of estrogen's negative side effects. Raloxifene is used in people who cannot or prefer not to take bisphosphonates. Raloxifene can reduce the risk of vertebral fractures and may reduce the risk of invasive breast cancer.

testosterone level is low.

Hormonal therapy (for example, with estrogen) helps maintain bone density in women and can be used for prevention or treatment. However, because the risks of hormonal therapy may exceed its benefits for many women, hormonal therapy is usually not the treatment option used. Decisions about using estrogen replacement therapy after menopause are complex (see Hormone Therapy for Menopause).

which inhibits the breakdown of bone, has been studied for treatment of osteoporosis. Calcitonin has not been shown to reduce fracture risk, but it can help relieve pain caused by vertebral fractures. Calcitonin is usually taken by nasal spray. Its use can decrease blood levels of calcium, so these levels must be monitored.

increases bone density in the hip and lumbar spine and reduces the risk of fracture in postmenopausal women. Romosozumab is given as an injection once a month for 1 year. People should not take romosozumab within 12 months after having had a heart attack or stroke.

Anabolic agentsparathyroid hormoneparathyroid hormone) are self-injected daily. This therapy is used in some people who